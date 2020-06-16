Shake Shack responds to NYPD's 'no criminality' determination in milkshake scare

Shake Shack has responded to the New York Police Department’s determination that no criminality was involved in what sent a handful of police officers to the hospital after consuming potentially tainted milkshakes.

“Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay,” the company tweeted early Tuesday morning.

Shake Shack was responding at the time to a tweet by the NYPD’s chief of detectives, Rodney Harrison, who wrote that investigators had determined “that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees.”

NYPD OFFICERS TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER DRINKING MILKSHAKES AT SHAKE SHACK, 'NO CRIMINALITY'

On Monday night in downtown Manhattan, three NYPD officers went to the hospital after suspecting their Shake Shack milkshakes had been contaminated.

“At some point during their meal period, the MOS [members of service] discovered that a toxic substance, believed to be bleach, had been placed in their beverages,” wrote Patrick Lynch, head of the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association of the City of New York, in a letter to union members. “The contamination was not discovered until the MOS had already ingested a portion of their beverages.”

The officers were expected to survive.

The recent weeks have been marred by racial tensions and demonstrations protesting police brutality in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, despite Floyd saying he could not breathe.

SHAKE SHACK SALES PLUNGE AS CORONAVIRUS HURTS BURGER CHAIN'S BUSINESS

“When New York City police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level,” Lynch continued in his letter. “We cannot afford to let our guard down for a moment.”

Shake Shack also released a statement soon after the incident happened, writing on Twitter that it was “horrified” to learn of the reports.

