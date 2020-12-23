Shake Shack to pay holiday bonuses up to $400 for hourly workers: Report

Shake Shack is reportedly giving its 7,500 workers a holiday bonus.

The popular burger chain’s employees will earn between $250 and $400 by the end of 2020, according to a report from fast food news website QSR Magazine.

These payouts are said to bring Shake Shack’s bonus spending up to nearly $6 million this year as the fast casual restaurant continues to respond to the needs of frontline workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives at Shake Shack did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment.

The chain first began issuing “premium pay” to hourly restaurant workers in April, according to a company press release.

“We are navigating through an unprecedented time that continues to evolve rapidly. Our message across the company has been to lead with hope, while acting on reality, and to make the necessary choices today to ensure our strength and growth continues for many years to come,” said Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti, in a statement at the time. “We are taking the crucial steps to safeguard the health of our teams and communities, while we work to serve our guests to the best of our ability.”

The premium pay program rolled out a 10% bonus to hourly employees, however, Shake Shack ended it in August.

Since then, demand for coronavirus-related hazard pay has resurged among restaurant and grocery workers who have been serving the public even as the COVID-19 infection rate and death toll continues to rise in the U.S. On Wednesday evening, there have been more than 18.4 million infections and more than 325,500 deaths related to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Shake Shack isn’t the only fast-food chain that is giving its employees a pay boost in time for the holidays.

Pizza chain Papa John’s made headlines on Tuesday when the company announced it is paying $2.5 million in bonuses for approximately 14,000 frontline employees.

“Never has Papa John’s growth and success depended on our team members' hard work, steadfast dedication and commitment to safety as much as this year,” Papa John’s CEO and President Rob Lynch, president said in a press release. “In particular, our frontline workers in our restaurants and supply chain have been a constant source of positivity and commitment throughout this challenging year, enabling Papa John’s to deliver to millions of new and returning customers.”

