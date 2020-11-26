Expand / Collapse search
Amazon

Amazon to give $500M in special holiday bonuses to front-line employees

Operations chief: "I've never been more grateful for — or proud of — our teams."

Retailers expecting strong holiday shopping season due to ‘frugal fatigue’: Expert

H Squared chief research officer Hitha Herzog argues pent-up demand and consumers spending on credit will contribute to this year’s holiday shopping season.

Amazon is recognizing the continued hard work of its employees during the coronavirus pandemic with a special bonus ahead of the holiday season.

AMAZON STAFFERS NOT HAPPY WITH 'TURKEY VOUCHERS' AS NEW HIRES GET BONUSES: REPORT

Full-time U.S. operations employees who work for the e-commerce giant between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31 will qualify for a $300 bonus, while part-time employees will receive a $150 bonus, Amazon wrote in a blog post Thursday.

"I'm grateful to our teams who continue to play a vital role serving their communities, Amazon Worldwide Operations senior vice president Dave Clark said in a statement, "As we head into the peak of the holiday season, we want to share our appreciation through another special recognition bonus, totaling more than $500 million for our front-line employees."

Amazon associate wearing PPE (Photo courtesy of Amazon)

The executive applauded the "amazing work serving customers' essential needs, while also helping to bring some much-needed holiday cheer for socially-distanced families around the world."

Clark added. "I've never been more grateful for—or proud of—our teams."

The latest one-time bonus comes in addition to a separate round of $500 million in payments to front-line employees in June. The company also has a $15 per hour minimum wage for U.S. employees. The federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.3,185.07+67.01+2.15%

Amazon estimates that, combined with other holiday incentives, it will invest over $750 million in additional pay for its front-line hourly workforce in the current quarter alone, bringing the total spent on special bonuses and incentives across its global workforce to over $2.5 billion in 2020.

