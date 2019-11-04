Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Netflix

Hate Trump jokes? This late-night host lets you skip them

By FOXBusiness
close
Barron's associate editor Jack Hough talks about the joke-skipping button late-night host Seth Meyers came up with.video

Netflix's skip Trump jokes button

Barron's associate editor Jack Hough talks about the joke-skipping button late-night host Seth Meyers came up with.

On Tuesday, late-night host Seth Meyers is releasing a new stand-up comedy special called "Lobby Baby" on Netflix.

Continue Reading Below

But if you love his routines but hate when he cracks jokes about President Trump, there's a way to enjoy both now.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Stocks in this Article

NFLXNETFLIX INC.
$292.86
+6.05 (+2.11%)

Meyers teamed up with Netflix to come up with a skip button which gives Trump supporters  — and those who are just plum tired of political jokes in general — to skirt past the Trump quips.

TRUMP HITS BACK AT LATE NIGHT SHOWS CRITICAL OF REPUBLICANS

The button works similarly to the "skip intro" button streamers see when they want to bypass a show's opening theme song.

Meyers said it was mostly added as a joke.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE