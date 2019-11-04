Hate Trump jokes? This late-night host lets you skip them

On Tuesday, late-night host Seth Meyers is releasing a new stand-up comedy special called "Lobby Baby" on Netflix.

But if you love his routines but hate when he cracks jokes about President Trump, there's a way to enjoy both now.

Meyers teamed up with Netflix to come up with a skip button which gives Trump supporters — and those who are just plum tired of political jokes in general — to skirt past the Trump quips.

The button works similarly to the "skip intro" button streamers see when they want to bypass a show's opening theme song.

Meyers said it was mostly added as a joke.

