‘Sesame Street’ inks streaming deal with Netflix

"Sesame Street" inked a deal to bring new episodes along with its extensive library of content to streaming giant Netflix.

"Sesame Street" announced on Monday that its all-new, reimagined 56th season, as well as 90 hours of previous episodes, will be available to Netflix audiences worldwide later this year. The company didn't specify a date.

Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind "Sesame Street," noted that new episodes of the series will still be available on the same day on PBS stations in the U.S. and PBS KIDS digital platforms.

"We are excited to announce that all new Sesame Street episodes are coming to @netflix worldwide along with library episodes, and new episodes will also release the same day on PBS stations and PBS Kids platforms in the US, preserving a 50+ year relationship," the company posted on X.

The company continued saying that "Netflix, PBS, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting serve as a unique public-private partnership to enable "Sesame Street" to continue to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder."

The deal comes after Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns Max and Discovery+, announced last year that it would not be renewing its deal to release new episodes of "Sesame Street" on its platform.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Netflix are among media companies vying to dominate the online video streaming market, which took off during the pandemic-related lockdown orders.

The global market’s revenue increased to $297.4 billion in 2020, according to Fortune Business Insights.

In the years since, companies have heavily invested in original content and exclusive deals in order to nab more subscribers and gain market share. With many players in the space, platforms have also consolidated streaming services, raised prices, cracked down on password sharing or added ad-supported tiers in order to remain profitable and effectively compete.

