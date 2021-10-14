Serial shoplifter hits New Mexico Target stores 20+ times, taking thousands in goods

Police are searching for a man responsible for a string of robberies at Target stores across the Albuquerque metropolitan area.



Gabriel Quintana, 28, is accused of stealing more than $21,000 of goods from June through September, according to KRQE News 13. The items range from pricey - such as big-screen TVs - to small, like cleaning products.



Quintana allegedly strikes the same store days in a row, or hits multiple stores in one day.



Court records report he struck the Lomas Target at least 17 times, stealing more than $16,000 in goods. They also show he hit the Paseo and I-25 Target three times with more than $1,800 in merch, the Coors and Paseo Target three times with more than $2,700 taken in items, and the Montgomery Target once, taking $550 worth of stuff.



In the first two criminal cases — making up five of those shoplifting incidents — Quintana was released. Now, there’s a warrant out for his arrest for a third case, detailing the 18 other incidents. Police say it’s disappointing for the citizens putting in all the work to identify shoplifters like Quintana.



"Whenever they compile the kind of data that they’ve compiled and do the legwork that they’ve done to try to identify Mr. Quintana and they’ve had to deal with the thefts in their stores," said Aaron Jones, interim commander for Albuquerque Police Department's Investigative Service Division. "When these people are let back out on the street, really what it is, it feels like we’re letting down the community members."



Quintana's criminal history reportedly dates back to 2011 with felony narcotics, car theft and more. He is supposed to appear back in court for the original shoplifting charges later this month.



Fox Business reached out to APD but did not hear back by the time this article was published.