Holiday
Published

Sending holiday gifts? Here are the deadlines to get them out in time

UPS, FedEx, and the USPS all have dates necessary to get friends and family their gifts on time

The clock is ticking for Americans to ship out presents ahead of the holidays.

Shipping deadlines for gifts to make it to their destinations by Dec. 25 are all starting to come up, whether holiday gift-givers are using UPS, FedEx or USPS.

When gifts need to be shipped out

People looking to use domestic UPS Ground shipping can get estimates on holiday delivery timelines on the shipping company’s website. 

The last days to ship domestically via other UPS services for the holidays are coming within the next week, according to the company. 

UPS driver

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: A United Parcel Service (UPS) driver sits in his delivery truck on January 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. UPS reported fourth quarter earnings with full year guidance that fell short of analysts' expect (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

For arrival on Christmas Eve, UPS said in a document that gift-givers will need to hand their presents over to UPS by Dec. 19 for UPS 3 Day Select, Dec. 20 for UPS 2nd Day Air and Dec. 23 for UPS Next Day Air.

FedEx similarly has multiple shipping options that would see gifts delivered to their domestic recipients by Dec. 24. 

For FedEx Express Saver, people have until Dec. 19 to ship presents to reach their recipients in time for the holiday, according to the company. 

Dec. 20 will serve as the final day that FedEx customers can get items to family and friends for the holidays with FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day AM shipping.

Tail fin on a FedEx plane

FILE PHOTO: A FedEx Express logo is seen on an airplane at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France May 25, 2020. Picture taken May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (REUTERS/Charles Platiau / Reuters Photos)

The company also has Ground and Home Delivery that can transport holiday packages in time, depending on the number of days of shipping. 

FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx Standard Overnight and FedEx Extra Hours all have Dec. 23 as the deadline for Christmas Eve delivery.

There is also a same-day service that can help get gifts delivered Dec. 24, per FedEx. 

Meanwhile, the Postal Service said Americans who live in the lower 48 states and hope to utilize its USPS Ground Advantage Service or First-Class Mail Service for the holidays will need to mail their gifts no later than Dec. 18.

The day after that will be the cut-off for delivery before Dec. 25 for presents shipped with the USPS’s priority mail service, according to the USPS.

USPS vehicles

Indianapolis - Circa August 2019: USPS Post Office Mail Trucks. The Post Office is responsible for providing mail delivery VIII (iStock / iStock)

Customers that wait longer than that will still have the option of the Priority Mail Express Service. The send-by date for that service, which the Postal Service said "provides next-day to 2-day delivery service by 6 PM with a money-back guarantee," is Dec. 21. 

Busy time for gift-giving and traveling

The holidays are expected to be a major time for giving and receiving gifts, with 69% of Americans having plans to bestow presents this year, according to a recent LendingTree survey. 

Gifts under Christmas tree

Gifts under a Christmas under spruce on the wooden floor/ iStock (iStock / iStock)

Separate data released by the National Retail Federation (NRF) indicated American consumers were expected to buy $641 worth of gifts each for the holidays. 

Clothing, gift cards, toys and media like books and video games are among some of the most popular categories of presents that shoppers plan to hand out, the NRF found. 

The upcoming holidays are also poised to be a high time for travel. 

A whopping 119.3 million people will make trips at least 50 miles from where they live in the 12-span from Dec. 31 through New Year’s Day, according to AAA. 