Segway recalls 220,000 scooters after consumers report injuries, including broken bones

Nearly a quarter million Segway scooters are being recalled due to safety hazards, according to officials.

The recall was announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Thursday. The recall pertains to all 220,000 units of the Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters.

According to the CPSC, the recall was issued due to the models' folding mechanism, which may be faulty.

"The folding mechanism can fail and cause the handlebars or stem to fold while the scooter is in use, posing a fall hazard to consumers," the notice said.

As of Thursday, Segway has received 68 reports of folding mechanism failures. These caused around 20 injuries, ranging from abrasions and bruises to "lacerations and broken bones."

Segway advises owners of the recalled scooters to "immediately" stop using them.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Segway to receive information to determine whether the folding mechanism needs adjustment and to receive a free maintenance kit," the recall notice said.

"The kit includes tools and instructions for checking and tightening the folding mechanism and keeping it properly maintained."

The CPSC also noted that the vehicles, which were manufactured in China and Malaysia, sold for between $600 and $1,000 from Jan. 2020 to Feb. 2025. Consumers could have purchased the devices at Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Target and Sam’s Club, as well as Segway.com and Amazon.com.

The CPSC also included physical descriptions of the scooters, in case Segway owners aren't sure if they own the recalled models.

"The Max G30LP KickScooter is gray in color with yellow accents and the Max G30P is black in color with yellow accents," the press release described. "The brand name ‘ninebot’ appears on the foot platform and the top of the handlebars. The model number is located on a label on the side of the foot deck."

"The Max G30P model is 46 inches long, 19 inches wide, 47 inches high and weighs 42 pounds," the release continued. "The Max G30LP model is 44 inches long, 19 inches wide, 45 inches high and weighs 39 pounds."

FOX Business reached out to Segway for additional information.