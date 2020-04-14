Security workers in demand as coronavirus shuts businesses

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

The demand for security guards is on the rise.

Securitas Security Services North America, a global security firm, is searching for guards despite rising unemployment created by the COVID-19 economic standstill. During the past month, the company hired more than 10,000 people.

"Security is an essential industry," said Greg Anderson, Securitas North America Guarding president and CEO. "The current COVID-19 crisis has resulted in dynamic and increased security requirements for many businesses."

COMPANIES HIRING FOR WORK-FROM-HOME JOBS DURING CORONAVIRUS

This comes amid a time scores of individuals have been laid off or furloughed as a result of the unprecedented crisis. Within three weeks, a staggering 16.8 million Americans lost their jobs, a measure of how fast the coronavirus the U.S. economy has been damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We encourage those whose jobs have been displaced or who have been furloughed as a result of the current crisis to consider applying for a temporary or career opportunity with us," said Rod Musser, Securitas executive vice president of human resources.

Security guards play a "vital role" during this crisis by safeguarding essential facilities including hospitals, health care facilities, banks and grocery stores, Anderson said.

Thousands of part-time and temporary positions are available throughout the company's North America operations, although work requirements may vary by region, the company cautioned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS