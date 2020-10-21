Scott Baio slams 'Happy Days' reunion supporting Democrats, brands John Stamos a 'Marxist'

"Happy Days" alum Scott Baio spoke out in opposition to the beloved sitcom's cast reunion, which is set to help financially support Democrats running for office.

Baio, known for his iconic role as Chachi, appeared on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" on Wednesday where he ripped the upcoming fundraiser and criticized "Full House" star John Stamos while he was at it.

Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Ron Howard (Richie Cunningham), Don Most (Ralph Malph), Anson Williams (Potsie Weber), Marion Ross (Marion Cunningham), and writer Lowell Ganzbrb are all set to appear during the virtual fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m.

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo, Baio called the reunion "a little bizarre" because its plan is to "promote" Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, he said.

"I'm not on board, obviously, because I don't believe in socialism and Marxists," Baio, a vocal Trump supporter, told the host.

He also bashed Stamos, who offered to fill in for Baio's character of Chachi for the upcoming cast reunion.

"I think Stamos always wanted to be Chachi instead of playing second fiddle to a 3-year-old," Baio said, slamming Stamos' popular role as Uncle Jesse on "Full House" and "Fuller House."

He added: "It's good to know that Stamos is part of the Hollywood elite Marxist crap."

Additionally, Baio explained that he was opposing the cast reunion because it strips the American values of "Happy Days." He said the show "represented traditional American values, good morals" and "a slice of Americana."

Baio also weighed in on the backlash actress Kirstie Alley received after she spoke in support of President Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

"I completely understand and empathize with what Kirstie's going through," Baio said.

Baio also reiterated his support for Trump, noting that the incumbent candidate has his support because he believes "in America," "in hard work," and "in individualism."

"I don't hate this country like most liberals do. I don't think it was founded in a bad way, I love it," Baio added, noting that like him, "President Trump loves this country."

A rep for Stamos did not immediately respond to Fox Business' request for comment.