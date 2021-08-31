After Hurricane Ida, FBI warns scammers may seek to profit from natural disasters

The FBI cautioned consumers that scammers will try and capitalize on "people's generosity" after natural disasters or humanitarian crises.

Now, as Hurricane Ida recovery efforts ramp up, federal officials are imploring consumers once again to make sure their donations are going to real charities.

A number of consumers, companies, celebrities and even business leaders have announced plans to donate to a variety of organizations focused on helping the Gulf Coast region, which was pummeled by one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. mainland.

However, it's vital to "research charities before making donations to make sure your donations go to the people who need the help," the FBI tweeted Monday.

Although these scams can occur at any time, the FBI noted that they are "especially prevalent after high-profile disasters" such as Hurricane Ida, saying that "criminals often use tragedies to exploit you and others who want to help."

Charity fraud schemes, which funnel money directly into the fake charity's creator rather than allocating it to relief efforts, can come in many forms, according to the FBI. Scammers can target consumers through emails, social media posts, crowdfunding platforms and cold calling.

Consumers also need to be on the lookout for "unethical contractors and other scammers may commit insurance fraud, re-victimizing people whose homes or businesses have been damaged," the FBI added.

To help, federal officials suggest that consumers focus on established charities or groups that they already trust. At the same time, consumers should be wary of "organizations with copycat names or names similar to reputable organizations" as well as "new organizations that claim to aid victims of recent high-profile disasters."

Additionally, if an organization is asking for monetary donations "through cash, gift card, virtual currency, or wire transfer, it's probably a scam," the FBI said.