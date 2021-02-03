SC lawmakers want permanent curbside alcohol pickup

Ten South Carolina state lawmakers are working to make curbside alcohol pickup permanent.

Continue Reading Below

Eight Republican state representatives and two Democratic state representatives are supporting the pre-filed bill, which extends South Carolina Gov. McMaster’s COVID-19 order allowing both customers to pick up curbside alcohol orders and businesses to drop off alcohol into customers' cars.

UBER TO BUY ALCOHOL DELIVERY APP DRIZLY FOR OVER $1.1 BILLION

"What it effectively does is make permanent the provisions of Gov. McMaster’s executive orders due to the pandemic relating to being able to order groceries and alcohol online and then pull up the grocery store and have that transaction happen at your car as opposed to inside the retailer at the cash register," Republican state Rep. Micah Caskey, who is co-sponsoring the bill, told WBTW News 13.

Stores would check IDs during pickup, and restaurants and bars would be excluded from the law, WBTW reported.

Caskey told the outlet that the pandemic has highlighted the ways in which lawmakers can make life a little easier for South Carolina residents. Bill H. 3575 would make alcohol purchases for busy adults on the go who may have children in tow while picking up groceries.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"During the pandemic, a lot of terrible things have happened, and my heart breaks for that. I think it’s important to learn the lessons of the pandemic, and realize, here’s the thing that we were doing that could be better,” Caskey said, according to WBTW.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

She continued: "What we are trying to do is to take those positive lessons and integrate that into how we live life ordinarily going forward."