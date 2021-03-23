Sandals Caribbean resorts sees vacation bookings outpace pre-COVID numbers

Sandals Executive Chairman Adam Stewart told "Varney & Co.," on Tuesday that it has already has seen 25% more vacation bookings in 2021 than it had pre-COVID pandemic in 2019.

ADAM STEWART: "People have lost their vacations. They have lost the freedom to move about due to the realities of the pandemic and what we’re seeing today is a huge resurgence. The phones are ringing, our calls and our booking pace is about 25% over 2019 which was one of the best years ever for travel and certainly our best year so it’s getting very, very exciting down here in the Caribbean.

...

It shows you the relationship between vaccinations, it shows you-you know travel is one of the most beautiful things in the world. It shows you a different way. People have adored the Caribbean, it’s close to the Americas and we’re seeing an over 25% right now for our booking pace. It’s saying clearly to me that people are ready to move. They have lost that ability. They want their summer holiday. We’ve seen a huge rush for the summer. And of course they are leaning into the brands that they trust and Sandals had led the Caribbean in that for the last 40 years."

