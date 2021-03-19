Delta adds new routes, expands flights to over 20 vacation destinations

Delta Air Lines plans to add nine new routes and expand nonstop flights to more than 20 vacation destinations this summer as confidence in air travel begins to rise, the airline announced on Friday.

At the same time, the carrier will also expand existing services to seven destinations that are "popular with adventurous travelers looking to explore and reconnect with the great outdoors," such as Montana.

In doing so, the airline says it will add more service this summer to Montana than any other carrier.

However, flyers will have more access to a range of destinations around the country from Fresno, California and Rapid City, South Dakota to Hilton Head, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia.

The airline will also restart service to Caribbean markets this summer.

With the COVID-19 vaccine being rolled out across the county, air travel numbers are beginning to rebound.

In fact, more than 1.4 million people were screened at security checkpoints across the nation Thursday, marking the eighth consecutive day that checkpoint volume notched above 1 million.

This level of traffic has not been seen since roughly a year ago before the industry was left at a near-standstill due to widespread lockdowns and travel restrictions meant to help curb the spread of the virus.

"The last time throughput was this high was on March 15, 2020, when 1,519,192 people passed through TSA checkpoints," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted.

Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning Americans to continue taking precautions.

"These should be warning signs for all of us. Cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer, they will climb now if we stop taking precautions,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing Monday, according to the New York Post.

Even though the airline is upping its flight options, Delta officials maintain safety is still a top priority.