Sandals Bahamas deaths: Resort has 'minimal cancellations' after 3 Americans found dead, official says

The all-inclusive Bahamas resort where three Americans were found dead last week is only experiencing "minimal cancellations" in the aftermath, the country’s deputy prime minister says.

Chester Cooper made the remark while adding that the Bahamas government has been in "active conversations" with executives at Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, the Nassau Guardian reports.

"Sandals has already done further investigations in relation to the rest of the hotel," Cooper reportedly said Tuesday. "Their engineers are satisfied that there are no issues in the remaining property and guests seem to be equally satisfied."

The three American tourists who were found dead at the Sandals resort Friday were identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida.

Donnis Chiarella, Vincent’s wife, has been upgraded to good condition Tuesday after being airlifted to the HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami over the weekend, a spokesperson there told Fox News Digital.

Police investigating their deaths are looking into whether food played a role, amongst possible other causes.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner Paul Rolle said the victims all had eaten different things and sought medical treatment while staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay property in Great Exuma, according to the Nassau Guardian.

"They were all treated at different times and they ate at different places, so... we’re checking all of that, which we will hopefully be able to determine whether or not it was some food or something else that caused it," Rolle reportedly said.

Samples taken from the three victims have been sent to a lab in Philadelphia for examination, with toxicology results expected next week.