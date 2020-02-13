San Francisco named healthiest city in the US: WalletHub

If you want to live in the healthiest city in the U.S., you should look to San Francisco.

On Monday, WalletHub published a report that found the healthiest places in America -- and the home of the Golden Gate Bridge took the top spot.

Laffer Tengler Investments CIO Nancy Tengler -- who recently moved to Arizona from San Francisco -- told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” Thursday that she was shocked by the report.

“I am without speech,” she said. “I mean, have you walked the streets of San Francisco?”

“I mean, we live a healthier lifestyle out there,” she added later. “We eat sort of clean. But I can replicate that in Arizona.”

For its findings, the financial website analyzed 174 cities in the U.S. and compared them across 43 measurements within four categories: health care, food, fitness and green space.

Some of the measurements included physical health, family doctors per capita, cost of basic medicine, healthy restaurants per capita, Google search interest for “healthy eating,” average cost of fitness club membership and city “greenness.”

Aside from the overall rankings, WalletHub also found measurement-specific rankings.

For example, San Jose, California, had the lowest premature-death rate, while six cities tied for the places with the highest premature-death rate: Mobile, Alabama; Columbus, Georgia.; Charleston, West Virginia; St.Louis, Missouri; Baltimore, Maryland; and Huntington, West Virginia.

The city with the most healthy restaurants per capita was Portland, Oregon, and the city with the fewest healthy restaurants per capita was Laredo, Texas.

Here are the 10 healthiest cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

10. Chicago

9. Scottsdale, Ariz.

8. Irvine, Calif.

7. Denver

6. New York City

5. Washington, D.C.

4. Portland, Ore.

3. San Diego, Calif.

2. Seattle

1. San Francisco

