Sam's Club partners with DoorDash to deliver same-day prescriptions

Sam's Club announced a partnership with DoorDash to deliver same-day prescription medications in 41 states where stores are located. As part of the collaboration, Sam’s Club members will receive free delivery on their first two pharmacy orders until Jan. 31, 2022, with subsequent orders carrying a delivery fee of $7.99.

The partnership marks the first pharmaceutical collaboration for DoorDash, which the company’s chief operating officer said is an “honor.”

“Same-day pharmaceutical deliveries have never been more important in today’s health climate, and we’re incredibly honored to team up with Sam’s Club to make that option a reality for their business and for their customers,” DoorDash COO Christopher Payne said in a press release. “Through this partnership, Sam’s Club can continue to provide the quality and service their patients expect, made even more reliable and safe with store-to-door delivery powered by DoorDash.”

Patients will be able to place their orders online, and the service will not be exclusive to Sam’s Club members. Patients who do not have a membership with the store can also have their prescriptions filled and delivered. According to MarketWatch, Sam’s Club plans to make the service available through an app in early 2021.

Online sales at Sam’s Club, a unit of Walmart Inc., jumped 39% in the second quarter ended July 31, Reuters reported.

“Our partnership with DoorDash to launch this new service allows us to not only give our members more convenient healthcare options but also delivers on our commitment to their overall wellness needs,” John McDowell, vice president of pharmacy operations and divisional merchandise at Sam’s Club, said in a press release. “Sam’s Club has always adapted to our members changing needs, and that’s never been truer than today as we continue to evolve our ways of shopping to help them live healthier, happier lives.”