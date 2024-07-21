Sam's Club member showcases 'free' member perk leaving customers asking if rival does the same

A Sam's Club member has drawn attention to a "free" perk on social media, and while some are surprised, others are questioning if the competition does it as well.

"I don't know if everyone else is aware of this," @marieteacheslife starts off her 31-second TikTok video by saying. "You have a flat tire or a tire that's like losing air on a regular basis, and then you just like keep going to the gas station every few days to refill it. Don't do that anymore."

"Go to Sam's, ask them to check it out," she advises. "You don't have to have bought the tires there."

The wholesale customer said she had a nail in her tire that her club's auto and tire center patched up for her while showing off her receipt that showed a zero dollar total.

She said she waited 45 minutes for the work to be done to her vehicle.

"Thank you, Sam's. I appreciate it," she said at the end of the video that has been viewed nearly 350,000 times and has a description that reads "100% free."

While Walmart-owned Sam's Club confirmed to FOX Business that the information shared on TikTok is true, members do have a cost to get in the door. Club memberships are regularly $50 a year, while Plus memberships are $110.

The wholesale retailer is currently offering 50% off a club membership through the end of the month, meaning $25 for new members.

Sam's Club told FOX Business that additional car services include free car battery checks and installation of wiper blades at no cost, as long as the blades are purchased from Sam's Club.

"I wonder if Costco does the same thing," one TikTok user wrote in response to the video.

"Does Costco do that?" another asked, meriting a response from the creator, who said she doesn't live near Costco, so she is not sure.

Costco's website states inflation pressure checks, tire balancing, tire rotations and flat repairs are lifetime services included in purchased installation packages through the retailer.

"Yes, Costco will repair tires that aren't theirs," a person who identified themselves as a "tire center employee" on a Reddit post two years ago said. "But not for free (I think it's like $20-30, can't remember exactly)."

Costco did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

While some were grateful for the information about Sam's Club, others responded by stating that other companies do free flat repairs, as well.

"Discount Tire/America's Tire (it's the same company) they have always done free flat repairs no matter where the tire was purchased," one TikToker wrote.