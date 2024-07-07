Costco rival changes key perk policy, but it could backfire

Sam's Club Plus members have about six weeks left to use a coveted perk, and they are letting the wholesale giant know they are not happy about losing it.

Effective August 19, Plus members will only get free shipping on orders from Sam's Club's website or app on "qualifying orders of $50 or more," the company announced via email on June 19.

For those who do not add $50 worth of qualifying items to their digital cart, there is an $8 flat rate fee; however, Sam's Club says, "Some category exclusions apply whereby variable shipping will be charged."

"Hey @SamsClub, how are spinning these new changes and now for plus members, we have to order $50 or more for free shipping??" @Victorino1 posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "You are taking away benefits. ENOUGH, respond back to your plus members. This is some BS!!! Don’t ghost us!"

Within minutes, Sam's Club responded to say, "By adding a cart minimum, we are increasing access to different ways of shopping for our members. This will make it easier for you to get the products you want, the way and at the time you want."

One X user, @mbarthur1, even went as far as to say, "class action here we come," referencing a lawsuit.

At least one is threatening to take his business to Sam's Club's warehouse rival.

"@SamsClub idiotic move getting rid for free shipping for plus members," @80zkid4Ever posted to X. "I will take my business to Costco."

Sam's Club responded that they understood his "frustration about this new change," and asked that he private message them.

In response, another X user said she is disabled and counts on Sam's shipping to get the products that she needs.

"Many of the items I buy are only sold online so your new free (for $50 or more) from the warehouse makes no sense for me," @monroe8831 posted to X. "Please help."

Plus members will also be able to get free same-day delivery on qualifying orders when the $50 minimum threshold is met when the changes take place next month.

Other perks for Plus membership include free curbside pickup, early shopping, 2% Sam's Cash through the rewards currency program, prescription savings, optical savings and Plus Early Access, which allows shopping two hours early during "big year-round savings events."



Sam's Club did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. The Walmart-owned company is currently offering $50 off a Plus membership, making it $60, but the offer ends Sunday.

"I'm NOT paying $8 for shipping that used to be free (or should I say was "included" in my $100/year membership!!)," Terese Helberg wrote on Facebook. "Will likely cancel and have to rely on Costco for all the items I used to love getting from Sam's Club!"

At Costco, some items purchased online include shipping and handling. Others are two-business day delivery for orders of $75 or more.