Sam's Club turkeys different this holiday season, retailer will offer direct-to-home wine service as well

Since last year’s holidays were still caught in the shadow of the pandemic, many families had smaller gatherings than usual. This year, however, people are apparently planning on making it up.

Sam’s Club announced its 2021 holiday plans and says that it'll see a return of "families and friends reuniting" for seasonal celebrations. In a press release sent to Fox News, the company confirmed that it is moving many of its holiday food packages back to prepandemic sizes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

When it comes to turkeys, Sam’s Club will be carrying a larger selection of its heavier birds that weigh 18 pounds or more. The company did say that it will still carry the same size range as last year with birds weighing 10 to 24 pounds.

The company, an arm of Walmart, also has several other holiday specials planned.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART, INC. 139.53 -0.13 -0.09%

FEDEX, UPS RELEASE DEADLINES FOR HOLIDAY SHIPPING

Megan Crozier, chief merchant for Sam’s Club, said, "Our members pay to shop with us, and they deserve a special experience. Sam’s Club will ‘Bring the Merry’ with more this holiday season – more quality items in the club and online, more value, more ways to shop and more special experiences to delight our members all season long."

In addition to offering higher quality holiday items and increasing saving events, Sam’s Club will also be debuting a new direct-to-home wine program this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Our membership has reached record levels, and our members are telling us it’s ‘game on’ this Christmas, maybe like never before," said Tony Rogers, chief member officer at Sam’s Club. "Around here we say our members ‘expect something special,’ from us, and we will deliver with more events, an earlier start, more marketing support than ever, incredible items, and technology like Scan & Go that lets you skip the line and beat the crowds."