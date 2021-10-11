FedEx, USPS release deadlines for holiday shipping

As the holiday season is just around the corner and supply chain challenges persist, FedEx and U.S. Postal Service customers are being encouraged to place their shipping orders sooner rather than later.

"The busiest time of the season for the Postal Service begins two weeks before Christmas," USPS said in a statement. "It’s expected that customer traffic at all Post Office locations will steadily increase beginning the week of Dec. 6, with the week of Dec. 13-18 anticipated to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the season."

Below are the important dates for customers to ensure their cards and gifts make it in time for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

FedEx Express

FedEx 1 Day Freight — Tues., Dec. 21

FedEx 2 Day Freight — Weds., Dec. 22

FedEx 3 Day Freight — Tues., Dec. 21

Express Saver — Tues., Dec. 21

2Day & 2Day AM — Weds., Dec. 22

Overnight Services — Thurs., Dec. 23

FedEx Same Day — Fri., Dec. 24

FedEx Ground

FedEx Ground Economy — Thurs., Dec. 9

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery — Weds., Dec. 15

FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight Economy — Thurs., Dec. 9

FedEx Freight Priority — Weds., Dec. 15

FedEx Freight Direct — Weds., Dec. 15

USPS (Excluding Alaska & Hawaii)

USPS Retail Ground Service — Weds., Dec. 15

First-Class Mail Service — Fri., Dec. 17 (including greeting cards)

First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces) — Fri., Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service — Sat., Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Thurs., Dec. 23

USPS (Alaska)

First-Class Mail and Priority Mail — Sat, Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Tues, Dec. 21

USPS (Hawaii)

Priority Mail and First-Class Mail — Dec. 17

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 21

APO/FPO/DPO (Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office) addresses