5.7 magnitude earthquake in Salt Lake City closes light rail, airport

Thousands lost power

Associated Press
Salt Lake City's airport is closed after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the city early Wednesday, sending spooked residents fleeing their homes, knocking out power and bringing the city's light rail system to a halt.

The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City and an estimated 2.76 million probably felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. There were no initial reports of major damage to buildings or injuries.

Residents reported feeling shaking across a 100-mile (160 kilometer) area, with the heaviest impact in Salt Lake County, officials said.

Some residents ran from their homes and into the streets as they felt the earthquake shake buildings for 10 to 15 seconds.

About 32,000 people lost electricity in the Salt Lake City Area, said utility Rocky Mountain Power.

It was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook southern Utah in 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.

