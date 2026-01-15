Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Real Estate
Published

The salary needed to buy a home in the most affordable US cities

Residents need only $65K annual salary to buy in Pennsylvania city, while national median requires 70% more income

close
American Real Estate Association co-founder Jason Haber unpacks the state of the housing market and assesses Redfin’s announcement of a ‘great housing reset’ coming in 2026 on ‘The Claman Countdown.’ video

Real estate agent blames affordability crisis on tough housing market

American Real Estate Association co-founder Jason Haber unpacks the state of the housing market and assesses Redfin’s announcement of a ‘great housing reset’ coming in 2026 on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

Many of the most affordable metros, with the lowest income requirements, are located in the Midwest and parts of the South, with the cheapest city sitting in Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh, according to a report from Realtor.com, is considered the most affordable metro in the nation with a median listing price of $245,000. To afford a home in the area, residents will need an annual salary of $65,000, making it one of the lowest income requirements. 

As affordability pressures persist, Realtor.com identified the 10 least expensive cities that require household incomes below $85,000 to purchase a home.

HOUSING EXPERT WARNS PRE-PANDEMIC AFFORDABILITY LEVELS MAY NEVER RETURN IN AMERICA

The skyline of Pittsburgh

Skyline of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  (Robert Knopes/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The most affordable regions all have similarities, such as more abundant land, more new construction, and a lower cost of living, all of which keep home prices from surging as much as they have in markets on the East and West coasts and in the Sun Belt, according to Realtor.com senior economic research analyst Hannah Jones. 

TRUMP HOUSING PLAN COULD BRING ‘BIG WIN’ FOR AMERICANS, PULTE SAYS

A "For Sale" sign is displayed in the Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,

Homes in the Lawrenceville neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Michael Rayne Swensen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In Pittsburgh, a household earning $65,000 could afford a $1,630 monthly housing payment, which includes a mortgage assuming a 6.19% interest rate, as well as property taxes and insurance

To put this in perspective, to afford the November national median list price of $415,000, a buyer would need to earn 70% more than they would in Pittsburgh. 

ESCROW PAYMENTS RISING NATIONWIDE WITH HOMEOWNERSHIP LESS ATTAINABLE

Here are other affordable metros and the income needed to buy a home in each, according to Realtor.com data: 

A person rides a bike along Laurel Street in Buffalo.

A person rides a bike along Laurel Street in Buffalo, NY.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Cleveland, Ohio
Median listing price: $250,000
Income needed: $66,538 annually

Detroit, Michigan
Median listing price: $255,000
Income needed: About $68,000 annually

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Buffalo, New York
Median listing price: $259,900
Income needed: $69,173 annually

St. Louis, Missouri
Median listing price: $291,900
Income needed: $77,690 annually