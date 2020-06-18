What are the safest states in the US this year?

If you are looking for a reason to move to the Northeast, Wallethub may just have given you an incentive.

Continue Reading Below

The personal finance website ranked Maine as the safest state to live in 2020 with a score of 66.02 out of 100 after examining potential risks facing residents within each of the 50 states.

CORONAVIRUS HEALTH RECOVERY IS BEST, WORST IN THESE STATES: REPORT

For its findings, experts focused on 53 indicators, ranging from the state's coronavirus support to assaults per capita and the state’s overall jobless rate, which are grouped into five key categories. Those five categories are personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of safety, Wallethub explained.

For each state, experts calculated the weighted average for each state across all metrics to determine its overall score.

Following closely behind the Pine Tree State was Vermont with a score of 65.48, Minnesota (62.42), Utah (61.71) and Wyoming and Iowa both clocking in with a score of 59.21. Comaprivelty, Mississippi fell dead last with a score of 32. Louisianna followed closely behind with a score of 32.53 and Florida with a score of 34.63.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Aside from its overall ranking, Wallethub broke down which states ranked the best across each category.

Maine leads the pack in the personal and residential safety, road safety and emergency preparedness categories. Meanwhile, Minnesota took the lead in workplace safety and Massachusetts for financial safety.

However, Mississippi, also known as the Magnolia State, has been dubbed the unsafest state in terms of road safety and emergency preparedness. Georgia, on the other hand, ranked as the unsafest state for financial safety with North Dakota ranking as the unsafest state for workplace safety.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS