Rudy Giuliani: What to know about the former NYC mayor

On Tuesday, Rudy Giuliani criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over his handling of the riots in the city.

“The mayor should step down. He is incompetent,” Giuliani, the 76-year-old former New York mayor, said on “Mornings with Maria.”

“In other cities, they’re activating the National Guard,” he added. “In New York City we have to activate the New York City Police Department.”

Giuliani, who has been President Trump’s personal attorney since 2018, served as the mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001.

During his tenure as mayor, he took an aggressive position against crime in New York City and encouraged the police to do the same. Crime did decrease in the city, but some critics said the trend was part of a national fall in crime, according to Britannica.

Giuliani was perhaps best recognized for how he handled the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

“Giuliani immediately took charge of rescue and recovery efforts, acting decisively and with poise under pressure to calm the city,” according to History.com.

He was even dubbed “America’s Mayor” by the media.

Here’s what else you need to know about the president’s attorney.

He wasn’t always a Republican

Long before he started his first -- and unsuccessful -- mayoral campaign in 1989, Giuliani was actually a Democrat, according to a report from The Hill. In the 1970s Giuliani became an independent, and by the 1980s, he had decided to become a Republican, according to the outlet.

During his tenure as mayor, he supported liberal social issues including gay rights, gun control and abortion, according to History.com.

He was given an honorary knighthood

Giuliani was widely praised for how he handled the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and was even received an honorary knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in 2001.

He was named Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire -- but as an honorary knighthood, Giuliani’s title was not changed to “Sir,” according to a 2001 report from the Los Angeles Times.

According to the newspaper, he is allowed to put the initials K.B.E. after his name.

He ran for president in 2007

Giuliani started his campaign for the Republican presidential candidate in February 2007 against Mitt Romney and John McCain, according to History.com.

However, his liberal stance on issues like abortion made him unpopular among Republicans. He dropped out of the race in January 2008 and endorsed McCain, according to History.com.

He was estimated to be worth $45 million

In 2018, Giuliani was estimated to be worth $45 million, according to a report from New York Magazine.

The Daily Beast reported that in 2016 Giuliani earned $7.9 million and in 2017 he earned $9.5 million.

He allegedly asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden

During his time as Trump’s personal attorney, Giuliani met with Ukrainian officials. According to Britannica, Giuliani allegedly tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

Those meetings were scrutinized last fall and eventually led to impeachment proceedings against Trump.

