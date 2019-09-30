Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed over Ukraine documents

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, was subpoenaed Monday by Democrats in the House of Representatives seeking documents related to his discussions with officials in Ukraine as part of ongoing impeachment proceedings.

Continue Reading Below

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, was ordered to produce the documents by Oct. 15 to three House committees. The subpoena was issued by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, (D-CA), House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, (D-NY), and House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings, (D-MD).

“Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the president in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the Office of the President,” the letter to Giuliani says. “A growing public record, including our own statements, indicates that the President, you, and others appear to have pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically-motivated investigations.”

Earlier Monday, Giuliani appeared on “Mornings with Maria” to defend Trump, who faces allegations that he pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate potential 2020 election opponent Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, over his work in the country. A whistleblower complaint over Trump’s call triggered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA) to initiate impeachments proceedings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS