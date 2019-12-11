Rudy and Judith Giuliani finalize divorce

Rudy and Judith Giuliani have finalized their divorce, effectively closing the chapter on their 15-year marriage and the 20-month-long court battle that followed.

Continue Reading Below

“[T]he parties resolved their divorce [yesterday], together with all issues concerning support, assets and any other claims. Mr. and Mrs. Giuliani intend to remain friends in the years to come, and they wish each other the best of luck in the future,” Judith Giuliani’s attorney, Bernard Clair, told FOX Business in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Clair would not divulge the details of the settlement.

The pair, who had each been married twice before they wed in 2003, filed for divorce in April 2018. Their divorce trial had originally been scheduled to begin in January 2020, but was no longer necessary following the resolution, Clair said.

IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY: TRUMP LAWYER RUDY GIULIANI'S NET WORTH

Rudy Giuliani returned to the public arena in 2018 as President Trump’s personal attorney, which he claims he does for free, previous divorce proceedings revealed. The former federal prosecutor and former New York City Mayor apparently doesn't necessarily need the money, his attorney once said.

“Respectfully, at age 74 if he chooses to work without compensation for the President rather than [stay] at a private law firm, I submit that he should be entitled to do so,” Giuliani’s attorney Faith Miller argued in court in 2018. Miller added, “He’s still going to realize a salary of $5 to $6 million.”

Throughout the divorce, details about the couple's $230,000 monthly budget became public, such as their six houses – including properties in the Hamptons, Palm Beach, Florida and Manhattan – and their 11 country club memberships.

AMAZON HONCHO JEFF BEZOS TO PAY $36B IN DIVORCE

Rudy Giuliani, now 75, allegedly spent $7,000 on pens and $12,000 on cigars over a five-month period, Judith Giuliani’s divorce attorney said in November 2018. The couple reportedly spent approximately $230,000 in personal expenses monthly.

He and Judith Giuliani reportedly had $30 million in assets, including a $5 million joint bank account, the New York Post reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS