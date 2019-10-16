Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Ruby Tuesday's decides to put mac and cheese on a hamburger

By Fox Business
A survey found that the most stressful part of dining at a restaurant comes before your meal. Also, most people agree on what shouldn't be worn on a night out.

Survey: The most stressful part of dining at a restaurant is not what you think

A survey found that the most stressful part of dining at a restaurant comes before your meal. Also, most people agree on what shouldn’t be worn on a night out.

Ruby Tuesday's is putting macaroni and cheese on a hamburger and topping it with bacon.

It's called the Mac 'n Cheeseburger, and it goes for $7.99, with fries or tots. It will be available starting Monday at 460 locations, the restaurant chain said Wednesday.

The company says the burger will be on the menu for a limited time.

(Photo: Ruby Tuesday's)

It's part of the restaurant's Classic Twists series, which puts a twist on a classic food. The chain also rolled out a Hot Honey & Bacon Chicken Sandwich.

"At Ruby Tuesday, our focus is to provide super-craveable products with an emphasis on freshness, fun ingredients piled high, and quality all served in a friendly and comfortable atmosphere," Jenifer Boyd Harmon, chief marketing officer for Ruby Tuesday, said in a statement.

"We know the neighborhoods we serve have countless dining options," Harmon said. "We develop our Classic Twists meals with our customers in mind. We are creating new products at a price point that will keep them coming back again and again."

