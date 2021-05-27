Royal Caribbean ship gets first CDC approval to set sail

Royal Caribbean Group can get back to the open seas with at least one of its ships.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave approval to Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge to set sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on June 26, according to Reuters.

It's been more than a year since cruises with paying passengers were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC is working with the cruise industry on a plan to resume cruising in phases.

"Cruising from the U.S. is back!" Richard D. Fain, Royal Caribbean Group chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

There are protocols that will need to be followed.

All departures will be with vaccinated crew and everyone over age 16 must present proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Starting Aug. 1, all guests ages 12 and older must present proof of vaccination.

Royal Caribbean Group hopes the decision to resume sailing sets the stage for more itineraries to be announced, according to the company.

