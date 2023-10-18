Expand / Collapse search
Rolling Stones have new record coming out: Past earnings, album sales and more fast facts

The 12-track "Hackney Diamonds" album will become available Friday

The Rolling Stones have a new original album coming out Friday, bringing renewed attention to the legendary British rock band created in the 60s.

The album, which the Rolling Stones have named "Hackney Diamonds," will have a total of 12 tracks on it. When it becomes available, it will have been nearly two decades since their last studio album, Fox News Digital recently reported.

Singles released ahead of "Hackney Diamonds" include "Angry" and "Sweet Sounds of Heaven." On the latter song, Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder contributed their talents.

Ahead of its launch, check out some facts about the rock band and its work below: 

Big earnings

In February, Forbes put the Rolling Stones in the No. 7 position on its latest earnings ranking for entertainers. Their earnings last year were $98 million, according to the report.

The band brought in $50.9 million in 2021, Billboard reported. That figure, the outlet said, comprised $2 million of sales royalties, $3.1 million of streaming royalties, $1.2 million of publishing royalties and $44.5 million from tour box offices.

Rolling Stones

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Sir Mick Jagger attend the launch event for The Rolling Stones' new album "Hackney Diamonds" at the Hackney Empire on September 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Bene (David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Album sales

The Rolling Stones have racked up 66.5 million worth of domestic sales of certified album units, the Recording Industry Association of America has said.

London School of Economics connection

During the 60s, frontman Mick Jagger had a stint at the London School of Economics. Before dropping out, his courses pertained to finance and accounting, according to the university. 

Mick Jagger

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: The Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger smiles as he watches the cricket during day two of the LV= Insurance Ashes 5th Test Match between England and Australia at The Kia Oval on July 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo (Stu Forster/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Highly-successful touring

In a 40-year span tracked by Pollstar, the band has produced tour box office grosses totalling nearly $2.17 billion, the music industry publication reported in July of last year. People bought some 22.1 million Rolling Stones tickets in that time-frame, it said. 

Music catalog - to sell or not?

All or large sections of the music catalogs by some musicians like Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen have been snapped up for massive amounts in the past few years.

The Rolling Stones currently don’t mean to put their works from 1971 and later up for sale, Jagger recently told The Wall Street Journal. 

Rolling Stones band

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend the launch event for The Rolling Stones' new album "Hackney Diamonds" at the Hackney Empire on September 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Bene (David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images / Getty Images)

He reportedly said "the children don’t need $500 million to live well." The singer has a total of 8 children, the youngest of which is six years old.

Jagger didn’t rule out charity as a potential option, however, according to The Journal.