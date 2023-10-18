Rolling Stones have new record coming out: Past earnings, album sales and more fast facts

The Rolling Stones have a new original album coming out Friday, bringing renewed attention to the legendary British rock band created in the 60s.

The album, which the Rolling Stones have named "Hackney Diamonds," will have a total of 12 tracks on it. When it becomes available, it will have been nearly two decades since their last studio album, Fox News Digital recently reported.

Singles released ahead of "Hackney Diamonds" include "Angry" and "Sweet Sounds of Heaven." On the latter song, Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder contributed their talents.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ahead of its launch, check out some facts about the rock band and its work below:

Big earnings

In February, Forbes put the Rolling Stones in the No. 7 position on its latest earnings ranking for entertainers. Their earnings last year were $98 million, according to the report.

MICK JAGGER'S FLORIDA HOME SELLS FOR $3.25 MILLION AFTER LESS THAN 2 MONTHS ON MARKET

The band brought in $50.9 million in 2021, Billboard reported. That figure, the outlet said, comprised $2 million of sales royalties, $3.1 million of streaming royalties, $1.2 million of publishing royalties and $44.5 million from tour box offices.

Album sales

The Rolling Stones have racked up 66.5 million worth of domestic sales of certified album units, the Recording Industry Association of America has said.

London School of Economics connection

During the 60s, frontman Mick Jagger had a stint at the London School of Economics. Before dropping out, his courses pertained to finance and accounting, according to the university.

Highly-successful touring

In a 40-year span tracked by Pollstar, the band has produced tour box office grosses totalling nearly $2.17 billion, the music industry publication reported in July of last year. People bought some 22.1 million Rolling Stones tickets in that time-frame, it said.

Music catalog - to sell or not?

All or large sections of the music catalogs by some musicians like Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen have been snapped up for massive amounts in the past few years.

KATY PERRY SELLS MUSIC CATALOG FOR $225 MILLION

The Rolling Stones currently don’t mean to put their works from 1971 and later up for sale, Jagger recently told The Wall Street Journal.

He reportedly said "the children don’t need $500 million to live well." The singer has a total of 8 children, the youngest of which is six years old.

Jagger didn’t rule out charity as a potential option, however, according to The Journal.