Doobie Brothers? Notorious B.IG.? Here's who should be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - by the numbers

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2020 nominees for induction this week, and voting is now underway.

Sixteen artists were nominated for induction next year, including a variety of rock, pop and hip-hop and metal performers whose careers collectively span decades.

To qualify, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years ago. In 2019, the hall inducted The Cure, Def Leppard, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies.

Nine of the new batch of artists are first-time nominees. Others have been nominated multiple times. German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have been nominated five times before without being picked, the most times of anyone in the current group.

A voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry insiders vote on the nominees to induct each yeah, according to the hall of fame. Fans can also vote for their picks, and the top five fan favorites will also be tallied along with the other ballots.

The voting process can consider many factors like influence, career length, innovation and style. But when it comes to the music business, money and sales can also be a big factor in an artist’s success. Here’s the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for 2020, plus some sales figures from the RIAA and info on their hit songs from Billboard:

Pat Benatar

Four top 10 hits

17 songs charted on the top 100

Gold albums: three

Platinum albums: seven (two multi-platinum)

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 12.5 million

Dave Matthews Band

16 top 10 hits

30 songs charted on the top 100

Gold albums: three

Platinum albums: 14 (seven multi-platinum)

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 34.5 million

Depeche Mode

One top 10 hit

17 songs charted on the top 100

Gold albums: five

Platinum albums: six (one multi-platinum)

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 10.5 million

The Doobie Brothers

Five top 10 hits

27 songs charted on the top 100

Gold albums: four

Platinum albums: seven

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 22 million

Whitney Houston

23 top 10 hits

40 songs charted on the top 100

Gold albums: one

Platinum albums: nine

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 58.5 million

Judas Priest

One song charted on the top 100

Gold albums: seven

Platinum albums: five (one multi-platinum)

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 9.5 million

Kraftwerk

Two songs charted on the top 100

MC5

One song charted on the top 100

Motorhead

Nine songs charted on the top 100

Nine Inch Nails

Eight songs charted on the top 100

Gold albums: two

Platinum albums: three (three multi-platinum)

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 10.5 million

The Notorious B.I.G.

Five top 10 hits

16 songs charted on the top 100

Platinum albums: five (three multi-platinum)

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 21 million

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Chaka Chan had 22 top 10 hits, including four with Rufus

58 songs charted on the top 100, including 10 with Rufus

Gold albums: two

Platinum albums: one

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 2 million

Todd Rundgren

One top 10 hit

Eight songs charted on the top 100

Gold albums: one

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 500,000+

Soundgarden

One song charted on the top 100

Platinum albums: four (two multi-platinum)

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 9 million

T. Rex

One top 10 hit

Three songs charted on the top 100

Thin Lizzy

Two songs charted on the top 100

Gold albums: one

Approximate total sales of best-selling albums: 500,000+

