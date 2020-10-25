Robert Pattison promotes coronavirus relief with Ewan McGregor, Lily Collins

Three British actors teamed up to offer relief from the coronavirus pandemic through the GO Campaign, a national nonprofit organization based in Santa Monica.

Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor and Lily Collins took part in the organization’s virtual GO Global Gala, where they served as ambassadors and hosts for the event on Saturday.

GO Campaign, which was founded in 2006, typically raises awareness and funds to help orphans and vulnerable children in the U.S. and throughout the rest of the world. However, given the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic, it has shifted gears to provide COVID-19 emergency grants.

To date, the nonprofit has reportedly provided more than $179,000 in emergency grants to “partners on the frontlines of the pandemic from Watts to Johannesburg to Mumbai.”

The organization’s 14th annual GO Gala also took aim at racial inequality in the U.S. with Pattinson explaining that the nonprofit intends to provide internet access, tutoring and mental health programs for disadvantaged students.

“No child should have to sit on a curb to have access to education,” he stated in a speech.

In a similar message, McGregor noted that GO is targeting other lifestyle initiatives such as easing food insecurity and launching telehealth options for vulnerable groups during these uncertain and racially tense times.

“The more money we raise, the more projects GO will be able to fund all around the world,” the actor remarked.

Collins, on the other hand, urged her fans to donate an amount that is equivalent to their favorite meal, which will go to a cause that feeds children in need.

“To my millions of loyal followers on Instagram — if you could all just give one dollar, imagine what we could accomplish together,” she mused.

GO Campaign estimates that its fundraising has “transformed” the lives of 160,705 children.