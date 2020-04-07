Rite Aid adding 5,000 jobs to meet coronavirus demand

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rite Aid is adding more than 5,000 full- and part-time jobs nationwide as demand for pharmacy and retail products surges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced Monday it seeks to hire workers to support its store and distribution center teams – positions include cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates.

“We are hiring partly because we want to have people helping with cleaning protocols, so our pharmacists, for example, can focus on filling up prescriptions,” Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday.

Donigan said all Rite Aid stores are open even though some store hours were cut due to a lack of employees – many of whom chose to self-quarantine.

In monitoring the distribution of essential supplies to Rite Aid stores, Donigan said customers are “wiping out” shelves when shipments come in, which occur almost daily.

“Our teams are doing an unbelievably great job,” she said. “But it’s a real issue and it’s an issue, I think, across all retailers.”

Donigan also announced that Rite Aid will be donating $5 million to various coronavirus relief funds including community organizations and first responders.