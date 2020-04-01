Expand / Collapse search
Paul Mitchell offers salons coronavirus aid with jump-start program

John Paul DeJoria said Paul Mitchell salons will be given free startup kits to 'hit the ground running'

By FOXBusiness
Paul Mitchell produces hand sanitizer for coronavirus first responders

John Paul Mitchell Systems co-founder and Chairman John Paul DeJoria discusses how Paul Mitchell is aiding salons and first responders in combating coronavirus.

American entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria, the co-founder and CEO of hair care brand John Paul Mitchell Systems, is providing support to salons as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on small businesses.

DeJoria told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday that the company is encouraging its salons to check in on clients and offer hair care product delivery, and has shifted all Paul Mitchell cosmetology schools to online learning.

To ensure that salons and clients don’t lose hope, Paul Mitchell has created a jump-start program for partnering salons so they can “hit the ground running” once businesses reopen.

The program yields a free starter kit for each salon, which DeJoria said he’s already invested about $4 million into, including coloring, styling and other essential hair care products needed to get started.

John Paul DeJoria attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

“I think it's very important for small businesses to let their customers know, ‘here's what we're doing right now to prepare. So once this is dropped and you come in, we're going to hit the ground running,’” he said. “Very, very important.”

DeJoria said the company's distributors are also extending their terms on Paul Mitchell salons paying their bills to retain loyalty. Altogether, DeJoria said jump-starting will stimulate millions of dollars worldwide.

"Just with the free products we're giving them, it's way over $10 million in business," he said.

Paul Mitchell has also been contributing to first responders by producing bottles of hand sanitizer by the thousands. DeJoria said the first batch of 20,000 sanitizers will be sent to health care workers, firemen, paramedics, law enforcement and even vulnerable seniors in care homes.

“We want to make sure that people out there that really, really need this get it,” he said. “So we could give them a helping hand while we're redoing our industry.”