Ringo Starr announces coffee table book for charity

Ringo Starr will pen a coffee table book full of photos and memories from his days as a member of The Beatles.

"Lifted – Fab Images and Memories in My Life With the Beatles From Across the Universe," is due by Valentine's Day 2022, according to Julien's Auction, the book's exclusive retailer.

Proceeds from the limited edition book will benefit The Lotus Foundation, which is focused on "advancing social welfare in diverse areas, included but not limited to substance abuse, cerebral palsy, brain tumors, cancer, battered women and their children, homelessness and animals in need," per the organization's website.

According to Julien's, the book will offer up the 81-year-old drummer's "singular and revealing perspective on his time in the greatest band in music history."

BUSINESS OF THE BEATLES BY THE NUMBERS

"I am not writing this book as a Beatle historian," Starr said in a statement shared online. "I’m writing this book as a Beatle — and there's only a couple of us who can do that."

He added that he didn't keep all the photos included in the book, but they'd recently circled back into his life "from here, there and everywhere — online and off."

SEVEN FINANCIAL MISTAKES MADE BY THE BEATLES

The pictures, he said, "have somehow helped me get back to seeing my life with The Fab Four through fresh eyes."

"A lot of the photos in this book I spotted on my phone and on my computer and ‘lifted’ them because they brought back so many fabulous memories," he continued.

"In recent years, I’d gather these Beatles photos that I sometimes barely remembered. After a while, I thought, how great it would be to ‘lift’ these fantastic photos and some of my other favorites for charity and tell my true tales that they inspire about what the four of us — John, Paul, George and Ringo — went through back in the day. And the best thing is that it’s all for a good cause because the money is going to our Lotus Foundation."

WHAT THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW DID FOR THE BEATLES

The musician said that he often defers questions about Beatles history to Paul McCartney, the only other living member of the band because he "seems to remember everything." However, seeing projects like Disney+'s "The Beatles: Get Back" docuseries has "really brought back those days to me and all the love and friendship that we four shared back then."

"So this a book full of Beatle images that many people haven’t seen and stories that I’m sharing with a little help from my longtime writer friend David Wild," said Starr. "We’ve all been through a pretty tough time for a lot of people who’ve been locked down, and this book has really lifted my spirits and took me back to where I once belonged in a whole new way."

He concluded: "And in the end, that’s why this new book is called ‘Lifted.’ The Beatles changed my life forever. So it’s about getting back and giving back."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Five hundred copies of of the book will be produced as a hardcover "signature edition" signed by Starr. They will be sold for $495 each.