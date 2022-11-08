Need a ride to the polls? Here are the companies helping voters

The U.S. 2022 midterm elections are finally here. More than 45 million people have already voted early. Others still plan to head to the polls at some point during the day.

To help make the process even easier, several companies have offered to give voters and poll workers free rides to the polls.

For instance, Rideshare2Vote, announced that its offering free round trips to the polls in select states.

"Our drivers will pick you up, give you a safe ride to your polling place, wait for you to vote, and bring you back," its website reads.

Voters can either call in, download its app or fill out an online form in order to get the free service. Currently, its offering such assistance in nine states including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

Last month, Lyft also announced that everyone's voice deserves to be heard and that "transportation should never be a barrier."

The company noted that roughly 15 million people who were registered to vote in 2016 didn't do so because they faced transportation issues.

The rideshare company says its discounting rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter rides for voters who have preloaded the code VOTE22.

The code is available during voting hours in every time zone, for a discount of up to $10, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Uber is covering rides for poll workers. Poll workers who registered with Power the Polls will get vouchers of up to $200 to and from their assigned location, according to the outlet.

Power the Polls is a first-of-its-kind, nonpartisan poll worker recruitment initiative which launched in 2020, and has recruited over 125,000 potential poll workers this year alone.