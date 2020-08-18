Retro Fitness CEO says gyms are seeing ‘extremely high' demand from returning members

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that gyms will be allowed to reopen and Retro Fitness CEO Andrew Alfano said gym members are already itching to get back despite extensive coronavirus guidelines.

“Beyond Retro Fitness, which operates in 14 states around the country, as I speak with other fitness leaders, I would tell you that joins continue to be up,” Alfano told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “Check-ins of members continue to be up across the board and the demand to get back to the health clubs is actually extremely high.”

Alfano admitted even though fitness centers are grateful that they’re able to reopen, it still doesn’t excuse state leaders for neglecting to deem gyms as essential businesses in phase one.

“After a pandemic, I would share that the fitness industry, health and wellness just continues to be more and more relevant,” he said. “The most health-conscious people who do go to health clubs want to get back.”

Regardless of guidelines to wear masks while working out, Alfano said it won’t stop people who want to get healthy and recognize the benefits to physical and mental health.

During the pandemic, Alfano said Retro Fitness automatically froze members’ accounts, taking into consideration the economic state of the country and personal strife.

“The goodwill with our retro fitness community remains very high, especially as we come out of this,” he said.

