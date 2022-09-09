Restoration Hardware dives into hotel business

RH, previously Restoration Hardware, joined the hotel industry this week.

The company opened a boutique hotel, the RH Guesthouse New York, in the Meatpacking District of New York City, it announced Thursday. The Guesthouse has six guest rooms and three suites.

RH said each suite has two full bathrooms, a gourmet pantry, an in-room gym and access to a rooftop terrace with a pool.

There is a two-guest per room limit, according to its website.

In addition to the guest rooms and suites, the hotel features CEO Gary Friedman's private, 2,600-square-foot penthouse residence that will sometimes be available for guests to book, the company said.

The hotel has an in-house restaurant called The Dining Room on the main floor and a champagne and caviar bar in the cellar, according to the release.

The hotel has been "designed through a lens of privacy and luxury," Friedman said in a statement. On its website, for example, it asks guests to "refrain from taking photographs or posting the property on social media."

"Privacy is the one thing everyone has given away on social media, and the one thing the internet has taken away, as you can access anyone online," Friedman said.

"We believe privacy is going to become a large and important market, and the RH Guesthouse has an opportunity to define that new market with an unseen-before level of design, quality and hospitality."

The Guesthouse occupies a "restored and reimagined triangular loft building constructed in 1887," according to the release. It is located near the RH New York gallery, the company's flagship store that's been open since 2018.