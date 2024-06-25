Expand / Collapse search
Restaurant chain Perkins gets makeover with new menu, logo

The chain has nearly 300 locations

Restaurant and bakery chain Perkins is rebranding under the name Perkins American Food Co. as it undergoes a major revamp of its brand, restaurants, menu and other aspects of its operations.

The Ascent Hospitality Management-owned chain announced the rebrand on Tuesday, saying it plans on "making sweeping changes" while "staying true to its brand pillars – value, quality, and service."

c Perkins said the new restaurant style will debut in Orlando, Florida, later in the year.

Perkins locations will get a makeover

The chain indicated it will keep its in-house bakeries in stores. However, customers will see them "expanding into new and exciting treats" alongside its popular pies and muffins.

Menu changes won’t be limited to its baked goods.

Perkins will keep its in-store bakeries

Perkins said it will be "focusing on value and providing crave-worth plates" with its refreshed menu.

Under the revamp, it also aims to build out its ability to support more third-party deliveries, off-premise dining and catering, Perkins said. It also has a loyalty program in the works.

"These are truly exciting times for Perkins and we are delighted to share these momentous changes with our guests, teams, and franchise partners," Perkins President Toni Ronayne said. "As we step into the future, the heart of the brand remains the same, while our evolution gains fantastic momentum."

Perkins has been around since the late 50s

Ascent Hospitality Management hired Ronayne in February to helm and grow the Perkins brand.

The company bought the restaurant and bakery chain about five years ago. Perkins itself has been around since the late 1950s.

