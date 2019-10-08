Car crushing with a 35-ton battle tank is latest way to pulverize stress

Car flattening is one of the latest ways to blow off steam.

FoxNews.com automotive editor Gary Gastelu gave it a try on Tuesday by joining Monticello Motor Club’s tank experience in Monticello, New York.

“I’ve got to tell you, this feels as satisfying as it looks,” Gastelu told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo. “This is a new experience they have here for non-members. Anybody could come up here … I could do this all day.”

Each 35-ton Chieftain Battle Tank can seat up to eight spectators who can ride along for $25. The tank operator will have the fork over $799 to drive it.

Monticello Motor Club offers a wide variety of automotive experiences including go-karting, off-roading, and racing.

