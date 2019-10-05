Kawasaki's new Sport UTV launching amidst growing off-road vehicle market

Kawasaki is launching a new Sport UTV on Monday amidst years of speculation and teaser videos promoting the four-wheel drive off-road vehicle.

The motorcycle manufacturer posted a 14-second video on YouTube back on June 17 hinting at a new utility task vehicle, sometimes called a side-by-side (sxs), after filing patent claims in 2018.

According to the website Sxs Blog, the patent filings appear to show an inline three cylinder 120 to 140 horsepower naturally aspirated engine, with a frame that allows for 13 to 14 inches of ground clearance and race-inspired front and rear sway bar designs.

“This thing looks to be full race-spec right from the factory! With triangulation and nearly every connection point and truss structures throughout the frame it’s clear Kawasaki is NOT playing around with this machine. No other side-by-side on the market has EVER gone that deep with safety and design,” the blog post reads.

From the teaser video, Kawasaki’s UTV looks to be a sport two-seater with a large cargo-carrying bed in the back.

The speculated safety upgrades on Kawasaki's upcoming UTV vehicle comes roughly five years after 11,000 Kawasaki off-road vehicles were recalled due to debris cutting through the foot rest area and hurting riders' legs.

The recall was for 2012 and 2013 Kawasaki Teryx4 750 vehicles with four-wheel drive.

Kawasaki is just now beginning to make inroads again in the UTV/side-by-side market, having launched the Teryx this year. The Teryx comes in a 2-seater or a 4-seater package, with the 2019 Kawasaki Teryx Base 2-seater starting at an MSRP of $12,999 and the 4-seater at $14,999, according to the company's website.

The UTV industry is heating up, too, with the utility terrain vehicle market predicted to expand from $6 billion in 2018 to $9 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights report.

No prices have been released for the newest entry in Kawasaki's growing line of UTV's as of Saturday.

Kawasaki offers a three-year warranty on all its off-road UTV vehicles.