Reebok sprints to sustainability with vegan shoes

Reebok is jumping into the plant-based trend with a new running shoe made of sustainable products.

The Forever Floatride GROW shoe moves away from “traditional petroleum-based footwear” in an effort to build on the brand’s goal of having a “positive impact on the planet,” the company said.

“The shoe is composed of four key ingredients: a eucalyptus upper, algae sockliner, and natural rubber outsole, and the hero of the plant-based mission, a midsole comprised of castor beans,” according to the company.

Reebok was preceded in the sustainable plant-based trend by a slew of plant-based protein companies. The plant-based protein industry had a worldwide market value of $12.1 billion in 2019 and will grow to an estimated $27.9 billion by 2025 according to Statista.

“Our consumers have told us they want more sustainable products, and the running community has been the most vocal and passionate on the issue,” Reebok Brand President Matt O’Toole said in a statement.

