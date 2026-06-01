Red Lobster to close Times Square restaurant after more than 20 years

Red Lobster is closing its Times Square restaurant after more than two decades in one of the world's busiest tourist destinations.

The restaurant, located at 5 Times Square, is scheduled to close June 14, ending a high-profile presence the seafood chain has maintained in the heart of Manhattan since 2003.

"Times Square has been an important chapter in Red Lobster's history, and this was a difficult decision," the company said in a statement.

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Red Lobster said extensive and prolonged construction at the building has significantly impacted access, visibility and foot traffic at the restaurant. The company also cited the property's planned conversion to residential use, saying continued operations at the location were no longer viable.

"We are grateful to the team members and guests who have made this restaurant special over the years," the company said.

The closure comes as Red Lobster continues efforts to rebuild the business after emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2024. The seafood chain filed for bankruptcy in May of that year after closing dozens of restaurants nationwide amid mounting financial pressures.

A bankruptcy court later approved the company's reorganization plan, allowing Red Lobster to exit Chapter 11 under new ownership backed by Fortress Investment Group. At the time, the company said it would continue operating as an independent company with 544 locations across 44 states and four Canadian provinces.

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As part of the restructuring, RL Investor Holdings LLC, an entity backed by Fortress Investment Group, acquired the company. Damola Adamolekun took over as CEO following the reorganization and has led efforts to revive the iconic seafood chain.

Red Lobster has not indicated that the Times Square closure is part of a broader round of restaurant shutdowns.

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The Times Square restaurant has occupied a prominent corner location at 41st Street and Seventh Avenue since 2003, serving tourists and theatergoers visiting the area.

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Red Lobster said all affected employees will be offered the opportunity to transfer to another company location and will receive additional pay to support them through the transition.