Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

US

Record number of Americans set to hit the road for July 4th this year, AAA says

Gas prices are down roughly 30% since last year's high

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 3

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A record number of Americans are choosing to travel to their Independence Day destinations by car this year, according to AAA.

The organization expects 43.2 million Americans to hit the nation's freeways in the days surrounding July 4. The total would be an all-time record, up from 2019's figure of 41.5 million.

The newfound willingness to hit the road comes thanks to falling gas prices, AAA says. The nation's average cost of a gallon of gas currently sits at $3.49, a precipitous drop from last year's record high of $5.04.

GasBuddy projected that motorists will collectively save $2.6 billion on gas between June 30 and July 5 compared to the same period last year with the lower prices.

FOURTH OF JULY TRAVEL: AIRLINES PREPARE FOR RECORD PASSENGER TRAFFIC AS WEATHER THREATENS SCHEDULES

Traffic on 110 freeway in California

Americans are expected to hit the road in record numbers for the days surrounding July 4 this year as gas prices plummeted since last year. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via / Getty Images)

PASSENGERS REACT TO FAA JOKING ON TWITTER AMID WIDESPREAD FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS: ‘FAA, GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER'

Meanwhile, airlines are dropping the ball across the country, leaving thousands of travelers stranded during a peak holiday week.

More than 4,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were disrupted as holiday travel began last Wednesday afternoon, with airlines trying to rebound from severe storms that slammed the East Coast.

United flights

United Airlines customers were hit with thousands of delays and cancellations ahead of July 4. (Louis Nastro/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

THOUSANDS FORCED TO WAIT HOURS AT HOUSTON AIRPORT AFTER HUNDREDS OF DELAYS, CANCELATIONS 

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby apologized later in the week for flying a private jet during the fiasco.

"Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home," Kirby said in a statement. "I sincerely apologize to our customers and our team members who have been working around the clock for several days – often through severe weather – to take care of our customers."

Fireworks Philadelphia

Americans are scrambling to make their travel plans happen during a busy July 4 week. (Ed Jones/AFP via / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Southwest Airlines faced a similar problem over the winter holidays when it was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to weather and staffing issues caused by outdated scheduling systems.

Fox News' Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.