Record-breaking Irish whiskey gift set sells for $2.8 million at auction

An Irish whiskey gift set broke records this week after selling for more than $2 million.

A bottle of The Emerald Isle, one of only seven in the world, sold for $2.8 million, breaking the previous $2.7 million record for whiskey sold at auction.

The exclusive box set included multiple gifts to go with the bottle, including a decanter, wristwatch, and a custom Fabergé egg.

The extraordinary purchase was made by American whiskey collector Mike Daley, who already boasts a collection of luxury whiskeys in the thousands.

Daley said The Emerald Isle, distilled by Craft Irish Whiskey Co., is a landmark in Ireland's campaign to raise their distillers' prestige to the level of Scotland.

"The rebirth of Irish whiskey is relatively new, so I feel like I’m getting in on the ground floor," Daley said.

"Luxury scotch, to me, is already a crowded type of market. But we’re only just starting to see luxury Irish make a name for itself. I guarantee you that, in the years to come, it will get to where scotch is today."

The previous record holder, a Scotch whiskey known as The Macallan 1926, sold last year for just $100,000 less than The Emerald Isle.

The Emerald Isle comes with a luxury Fabergé egg crafted with a real emerald gem set into its surface, as well as a custom timepiece and cigars.

The Emerald Isle is aged for over 30 years in multiple casks to create a more complex flavor.

The entire set is contained within a custom-made walnut for the product. It also comes with a decanter for serving.