DRINKS
Record-breaking Irish whiskey gift set sells for $2.8 million at auction

Only seven bottles of The Emerald Isle were produced, all contained in custom walnut casks complete with bespoke wristwatches and Fabergé eggs

An Irish whiskey gift set broke records this week after selling for more than $2 million.

A bottle of The Emerald Isle, one of only seven in the world, sold for $2.8 million, breaking the previous $2.7 million record for whiskey sold at auction.

The exclusive box set included multiple gifts to go with the bottle, including a decanter, wristwatch, and a custom Fabergé egg.

The extraordinary purchase was made by American whiskey collector Mike Daley, who already boasts a collection of luxury whiskeys in the thousands.

Daley said The Emerald Isle, distilled by Craft Irish Whiskey Co., is a landmark in Ireland's campaign to raise their distillers' prestige to the level of Scotland.

"The rebirth of Irish whiskey is relatively new, so I feel like I’m getting in on the ground floor," Daley said. 

"Luxury scotch, to me, is already a crowded type of market. But we’re only just starting to see luxury Irish make a name for itself. I guarantee you that, in the years to come, it will get to where scotch is today."

The previous record holder, a Scotch whiskey known as The Macallan 1926, sold last year for just $100,000 less than The Emerald Isle.

The Emerald Isle comes with a luxury Fabergé egg crafted with a real emerald gem set into its surface, as well as a custom timepiece and cigars.

The Emerald Isle is aged for over 30 years in multiple casks to create a more complex flavor.

The entire set is contained within a custom-made walnut for the product. It also comes with a decanter for serving.