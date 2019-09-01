VSCO girls: Here's how much it costs to be 'on brand' with the new craze

The latest style aspiration for teenagers is the "VSCO girl," an environmentally conscious, carefree young woman who wants nothing more than to hang out at the beach with her friends.

Continue Reading Below

But keeping up with the trend has a price tag ⁠— it could set you back more than $200.

VSCO, a photo editing and sharing app, was founded in 2011. Now the teens and young adults of 2019 are drawing inspiration from the aesthetics promoted by the app's users to create the "VSCO girl" trend. It's popping up all over social media - of course.

Getting the look could cost $229.89, according to a calculation by FOX Business. Here's the breakdown:

Hydro Flask and metal straw - $44.95 and $9.99

Advertisement

The Hydro Flask is one of the main items found in lists of VSCO girl must-haves. It's an environmentally friendly alternative to a plastic water bottle, just like a metal straw is the upgraded version of the plastic straw that many companies are phasing out. These two items are a big part of the VSCO girl's eco-conscious reputation and desire to "save the turtles" by keeping plastic out of the oceans.

Oversized T-shirt - $16.95

Most teens have a bundle of T-shirts stashed in their dresser drawers, but if none of them are big or soft enough, aspiring VSCO girls can purchase oversized, vintage T-shirts for under $20 from Amazon.

Scrunchies - $12 for a pack of five

Popular retailer Urban Outfitters sells packs of five scrunchies for $12, which is perfect for the VSCO girl who needs scrunchie hair ties to double as bracelets just as much as she needs them to hold up her her ponytail.

Pura Vida bracelets and puka shell necklace - $30 and $1

Pura Vida bracelets support the artisans in developing countries who make them, and a thin stack of the bracelets can cost up to $45. Two friends from Southern California started the company in 2010 after traveling to Costa Rica to surf and meeting locals trying to support themselves by making string bracelets.

Pura Vida has leaned into its status as an essential for many teen girls, even partnering with Hydro Flask for a recent social media giveaway, according to The New York Times.

Puka shell necklaces are also an option for the VSCO girl, and a bit easier to find. They're available for as little as $1 online and, of course, at any beach souvenir shop.

Fjallraven Kanken backpack - $115

The VSCO girl needs a roomy backpack to keep all her accessories, and Fjallraven seems to be the brand of choice for many social media users thanks to its simple yet Instagram-worthy design. The Swedish company has been around since 1978. If the $115 laptop backpack is a little pricey, the brand also offers "mini" options for $70.

VSCO app - Free!

Of course, what's a VSCO girl without the essential app downloaded on her smartphone? The app is free and comes with a plethora of editing features, but users can also pay for a premium account for more options.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP