'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi are divorcing: What's at stake?

Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in November 2020.

"The Real Housewives" star and the lawyer had been married for roughly 20 years.

One month after Jayne filed for divorce, Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims and the couple's assets were subsequently frozen. Girardi, 82, and Jayne, 50, have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets.

So, what's at stake?

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR LISA RINNA DEFENDS SUPPORTING ERIKA JAYNE AMID DIVORCE AND LEGAL DRAMA

$13 million estate:

The couple owns a mansion in Pasadena, California, worth roughly $13 million. The home was listed for sale for the same price in May of 2021, but has now been dropped to $9.98 million, according to the listing.

The 10,277 square foot home features four bedrooms and nine bathrooms along with a small "chapel," an upstairs family room, library and a three-car garage. The outdoor area of the home includes a pool, multiple patios and seating areas.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jayne's income:

Besides her role on the reality television show, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" also is a musician and actress. Her net worth is currently listed at $5 million by Celebrity Net Worth.

Jayne began releasing pop music in 2007. Throughout her time in the music industry, she landed nine singles at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Dance Chart.

In 2015, Jayne would join the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." At one point on the show, Jayne claimed she spent $40,000 on hair, makeup and clothes in a single month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Girardi's income:

Girardi previously claimed his net worth was $264 million, according to Yahoo! News. The lawyer used to have a large amount of money in his stock portfolio, but in September 2020 Girardi revealed the money was mostly gone during a court hearing, US Weekly reported.

"At one point I had about $80 million or $50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money," Girardi told the judge at the time, adding that he had not "taken a penny in salary out of the firm for more than two years."