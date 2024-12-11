Real estate agents Tal and Oren Alexander arrested following sexual assault allegations

High-profile real estate agents Tal and Oren Alexander have been arrested in Miami along with their brother, Alon, following sexual assault allegations, authorities say.

The indictment from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York accused twins Alon and Oren, 37, and Tal, 38, of working together along with others for more than a decade "to repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault and rape dozens of victims."

All three defendants have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Alon and Oren were also charged with one count each of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, while Tal was charged with two counts.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to the indictment, the trio of Alexander brothers used Tal and Oren's fame to lure women to attend private gatherings using the promise of luxury trips, and then, on multiple occasions, one or more of the brothers along with other men raped women at the events, allegedly physically restraining victims and ignoring their screams during the assaults.

Prosecutors claim the defendants identified women to invite through social media, dating apps, personal encounters at places like bars and nightclubs, and also hired party promoters to recruit the women.

The arrests in Miami were carried out following a joint investigation involving the Miami Beach Police Department and assisted by the local FBI office.

"As alleged in the Indictment, for more than a decade, the Alexander Brothers, alone and together, repeatedly and violently sexually assaulted and raped dozens of female victims," U.S. Attorney for the SDNY Damian Williams said in a statement, adding, "Our investigation is far from over."

Authorities are urging anyone who might have been a victim of alleged sexual violence perpetrated by Alon, Oren, or Tal Alexander or anyone who might know anything about their alleged crimes to come forward.

Anyone with information may call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or reach out via email at alexander-case@fbi.gov.