Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox promises jobs at his moving company

Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox is helping those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 50-year-old musician, has promised a job to anyone in Nashville, Tennessee; Columbus, Ohio, or Cincinnati, who needs work. LeVox is the owner of a moving company, "Black Tie Moving," and said he will hire any person who has lost a job, wants extra income, or is a veteran.

"If you’re in Columbus or Cincinnati Ohio or Nashville Tennessee, I own a company called @blacktiemoving," LeVox wrote on Instagram. "If you don’t have a job we will hire you. If you do have a job and want some extra money we will hire you. If you’re a veteran and looking for that brotherhood or sisterhood, we got ur 6!"

The company explained on its website that it's a luxury moving company in the United States and has counts celebrities, athletes, musicians and NBA Teams among its clients.

As of Friday, there are more than 4.59 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States and more than 155,000 have died from the virus.

The United States still has about 17 million people on unemployment, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. And the nationwide unemployment rate was about 11.6% in mid-July.