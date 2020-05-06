Rascal Flatts' lead singer joins coronavirus relief effort

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox is lending his voice to charity, in an effort to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

LeVox and other celebrities, including NFL star Rob Gronkowski and rapper Lil Jon, on Tuesday participated in COV-AID, a 10-hour virtual event that featured musical performances and gaming challenges. All proceeds from the event will be donated to frontline health care workers, first responders and children and families in need.

LeVox said he agreed to be a part of the event as an opportunity to give back and join an effort that’s purely an “American thing.”

“Just anything we can do … for charity, especially this time, charity’s just a big thing for us,” LeVox told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday. “And the impact to be able to feed our children, you know, during this time … it’s just what we’re supposed to do. So I was honored to do it.”

COV-AID co-founder and entrepreneur Jeremy Greene said putting together the star-studded show started as a method of giving back to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

Greene said he invited LeVox to join the cause via Instagram. During the event, Greene sang with LeVox on Rascal Flatts' version of “Bless the Broken Road.”

“I just called everybody I knew and I said, ‘Hey, we've got to help people, man. The Boys and Girls Club needs some help,'’’ he said. “I challenged Gary publicly … on my Instagram and he responded. And we just got together and things just clicked.”

As of Wednesday, COV-AID has raised more than $371,000 to benefit Americares and the Boys and Girls Club of America.

“There’s a lot of people who are scared and just really don't know how to react … but I think things are gonna get better,” Greene said. “We're a really powerful country. We've always been the leader. And I think that we're gonna step up and we’re going to step out. We're gonna fight this thing and … life will move on.”

And, Greene believes Americans will be united in more ways than one.

“The more I've been working these charities, the more I realize people are really willing to step up and really help their communities and I couldn’t be more proud to be involved in something like this,” he said.

